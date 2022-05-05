Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Fremont, NE
