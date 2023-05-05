The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not much activity during the day Thursday, but showers and storms look likely late tonight. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out. Get the…
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…