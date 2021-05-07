Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Fremont, NE
