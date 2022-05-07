Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
