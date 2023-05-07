Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Fremont, NE
