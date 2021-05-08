Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.