Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. There is only…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 49 degrees is today's lo…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Fremont's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecaste…
For the drive home in Fremont: Generally fair. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it w…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.