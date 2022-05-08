Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.