Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Fremont, NE
