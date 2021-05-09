Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Fremont, NE
