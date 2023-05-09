It will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.