Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.