Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

