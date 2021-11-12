 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 27 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

