Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.