Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Fremont could see periods of…
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.