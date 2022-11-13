Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.