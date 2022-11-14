It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Fremont, NE
