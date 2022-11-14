Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.