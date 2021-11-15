Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area wil…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Fremont could see periods of…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 deg…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.