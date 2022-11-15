Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.