Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.