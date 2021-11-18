The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. We'll…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix o…
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 deg…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Fremont's evening forecast: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wi…