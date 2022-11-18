It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered snow showers along a cold front today. With the front temporarily stalling, some are going to see more snow than others. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
A few snow flurries around Thursday morning as a cold front works over us. By early Friday morning, feels like temperatures will be around zero degrees. Will it get any worse? Find out here.
Just as cold today as yesterday, but more wind, so feeling colder. Just as we try to warm up, another cold front will slam us Thursday. Thursday night wind chills will be brutal. Check them out here.
The snow has departed the area, but the cold temperatures aren't going anywhere. Wind chills no higher than the upper 20s today. Find out what it's going to feel like tonight and Wednesday here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Fremont Sunday, with temperatur…
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low.…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Fremont people should be prepared for…