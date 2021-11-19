Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.