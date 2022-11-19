It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scattered snow showers along a cold front today. With the front temporarily stalling, some are going to see more snow than others. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
A few snow flurries around Thursday morning as a cold front works over us. By early Friday morning, feels like temperatures will be around zero degrees. Will it get any worse? Find out here.
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20s today, but it won't feel any warmer than the teens. Exceptionally cold Friday night as well. Find out when temperatures will return to normal here.
Just as cold today as yesterday, but more wind, so feeling colder. Just as we try to warm up, another cold front will slam us Thursday. Thursday night wind chills will be brutal. Check them out here.
The snow has departed the area, but the cold temperatures aren't going anywhere. Wind chills no higher than the upper 20s today. Find out what it's going to feel like tonight and Wednesday here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Fremont people should be prepared for…
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low.…
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We'll see suns…