Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

