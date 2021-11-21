Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.