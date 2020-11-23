 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Fremont, NE

Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 50% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

