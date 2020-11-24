 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

