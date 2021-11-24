Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Fremont, NE
