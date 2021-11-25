Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be…
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun a…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and cl…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tod…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.