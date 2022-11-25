Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 15 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…