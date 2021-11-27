Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.