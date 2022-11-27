Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.