Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.