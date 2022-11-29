It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 de…
The polar vortex is a band of strong winds, high up in the atmosphere, spinning counter-clockwise around the North Pole.
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It looks to reach a brisk 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today.…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont ar…
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.