Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
It won't be feeling like the first day of November this afternoon! High temps will be 20 degrees warmer than usual. Get ready for the wind to ramp up in a big way on Wednesday. Full details here.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
A high chance of candy, but no chance of rain today! What are temperatures looking like for trick-or-treating? We've got your full Halloween forecast right here.
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
All showers have left the area and skies will eventually become sunny Friday. Temperatures on the rise. Find out if the warming trend will continue and if rain will stay away in our weekend forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 54 degrees is toda…
This evening in Fremont: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild te…
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…