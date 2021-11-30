 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

