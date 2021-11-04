Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Fremont, NE
