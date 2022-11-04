Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Fremont, NE
