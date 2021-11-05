 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

