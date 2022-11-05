Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.