Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.