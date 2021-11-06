Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2021 in Fremont, NE
