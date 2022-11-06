Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.