Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

