Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
On World Tsunami Awareness Day, U.N. secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that rising sea levels will exacerbate tsunamis' destructive power.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Partly c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 4…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degre…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 2…
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.