Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Still warm today, but get ready for a big temperature change Friday thanks to our next cold front. Showers and storms look likely Thursday night and Friday as well. Get all the details here.
Strong winds expected this afternoon with gusts around 45 mph. Still warm today and Thursday, but a cold front Thursday night will be cooling us down and bringing rain back to the area.
Cold and breezy Friday. Off and on rain expected as well. As temps continue to drop tonight, rain will transition to snow. See how much is expected and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Chilly temperatures Monday, but right where we should be for this time of year. Dry during the day, but rain will move in late tonight. Will it stick around for Election Day? Find out here.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
