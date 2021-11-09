Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.