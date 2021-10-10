Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Fremont will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.