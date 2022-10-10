The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Fremont, NE
A strong cold front will bring much cooler temperatures to the area today. Rain chance returns Friday. See how long the rain will stick around and how cold Friday night will be in our latest forecast.
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday here.
After a chilly Friday, get ready for a cold Friday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect from 1am until 9am Saturday. See how low temps will go and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
Still a few showers around Wednesday morning, but we'll dry out for the afternoon. Yet another cold front is going to arrive on Thursday. Find out what changes it will bring in our weather update.
