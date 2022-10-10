 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

