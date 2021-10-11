Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fremont. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.