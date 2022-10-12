Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Fremont, NE
