Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.