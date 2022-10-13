Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Fremont, NE
