Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

